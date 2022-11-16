At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became mostly financially responsible for myself at 21, when I moved to NYC on my savings from waitressing, though my mother still paid $45 a month for my health insurance until I officially got a job. I was then in school again and it took me a while to get it together after COVID, which hit me hard both physically and psychologically. I was again financially responsible for myself mid-2021 to mid-2022 and then entered law school. If I hadn't inherited this money, I would probably be at the dramatically less competitive school which offered me a full scholarship last year. I would argue that I will not be totally financially autonomous for a while because my financial situation is related to my mother's. She owns her house but has minimal retirement savings. The inheritance listed above represents about half of what I received because I've put the other half into an account for my mother. It's still under my name but I do not consider it mine.