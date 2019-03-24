6 p.m. — I change into exercise clothes and go to my friend's soccer game. She asked me to join the team, and I am truly untalented, but it's still fun. I invited a guy I knew in college who hits it off with everyone. We all go out to a diner after, and I get a waffle and chow down on my friend's French fries. We catch glimpses of the Oscars on the TV, and the entire table sings Shallow along with the silent TV. I get on the train home, and the car isn't properly displaying the destination. I freak out because I really don't want to end up on Coney Island at midnight. A guy on the train sees I'm losing it a little and reassures me. We see a rat in the train car and a very drunk dude who's kissing the window. Possibly prompted by this shared trauma, he asks for my number, which I give him because he was continuously sweet and also very cute. I try to catch some of the Oscars when I get home, but they're over and I head to sleep. $9