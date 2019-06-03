10 a.m. — I check my bank account and see that my salary advance came through! My job doesn't start until the fall, so we get $10,000 in advance to help with living expenses until then. I move $8,000 to my savings account so I can't touch it (about what I'll need for 4 months of bills) and keep the rest in my checking. I do some math to see how much money I currently have and how long it'll last me — I would need a few thousand dollars more than I have to make it until my first paycheck, so I'll be relying on credit cards for a while this fall. But that's what I expected, and I'm okay with it. After I finish up this budgeting stuff, I make my usual cheesy scrambled eggs, but with only one egg white this time because I'm out of eggs.