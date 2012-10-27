Given all the rad happenings constantly on rotation here in the city, we admit we don’t often hop over the bridge to Oakland as much as we’d like. And who better to give us an insider tour than a rock-solid resident? The New York-based shop Of A Kind tapped one of our top Bay Area jewelry designers Lauren Wolf, to guide us through her Temescal 'hood.
And while we are already happily aware of places like Ali Golden’s shop and the pie-slingers at Pizzaiolo — we were still pleasantly surprised to find a few off-the-cuff suggestions that’ll have us seeing S.F. in our rearview window pretty soon. And since Wolf is a New York expat, we can’t help but feel confident to try out her Oakland itinerary. Head over to the site to see all the cool must-dos, and if you don’t feel like coming home after the trip, we won’t blame you. (Of A Kind).
Photo: Via Of A Kind
Advertisement