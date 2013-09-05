If you've picked out everything for your new cool-weather wardrobe but your accessories, let us direct your attention to local jewelry guru Laura Lombardi. The designer has wowed us again with her latest F/W '13 collection, which consists of eight pieces made from vintage brass and copper, as well as bronze cast from vintage materials. In case you're not familiar with Lombardi's work (say, what?), vintage and repurposed materials are what make her pieces so desirable and one-of-a-kind. Her latest handiwork is no exception, and we've got 15 gorg snaps to prove it.
You'll love this lookbook, thanks to its grand stone structures, dreamy-yet-edgy models, and (of course), stunning jewelry. But with pieces priced between $68 and $200, you need not break the bank to afford a piece or two — even if you have to skip a mimosa session on a Sunday.
So, as you click through, keep this advice from Lombardi in mind when considering the right type of jewelry to wear with that new oh-so modern fall ensemble that's waiting patiently in your closet: "There aren't really any rules besides not being afraid experiment, and never underestimating jewelry’s transformative power over an outfit."
The collection is currently available to purchase on the Laura Lombardi Jewelry website and locally at Space 519 and Eskell.