If you've picked out everything for your new cool-weather wardrobe but your accessories, let us direct your attention to local jewelry guru Laura Lombardi. The designer has wowed us again with her latest F/W '13 collection, which consists of eight pieces made from vintage brass and copper, as well as bronze cast from vintage materials. In case you're not familiar with Lombardi's work (say, what?), vintage and repurposed materials are what make her pieces so desirable and one-of-a-kind. Her latest handiwork is no exception, and we've got 15 gorg snaps to prove it.