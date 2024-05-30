How To Solve Your Most Pressing Laundry Problems, According To A Laundry Scientist

I have to confess: My approach to laundry is a bit…chaotic, in the sense that it mostly involves shoving all my clothes into the washing machine and then reveling in how miraculously clean they are after it's done. As it turns out, that's also most people's experience with laundry. But the good news: There are experts, like Sammy Wang, senior laundry scientist for Downy, whose entire job is to demystify the chore by conceiving innovative products that take out both the guesswork and the legwork.
“Laundry is quite a complex science. Fabric types, washing machines, and water conditions can vary a lot, and it’s our job to test those variables to make sure our products work for all these different scenarios,” says Wang, who does little things throughout the week, like pre-sorting her clothes into darks and lights (she has multiple hampers for this reason) and using mesh bags, to make laundry day less daunting. “One challenge with laundry is that it’s never-ending — there’s always something getting added to your pile. But using products that work for you — whether that be adding freshness, removing set-in odors, or making your clothes soft and less wrinkly — can make life a little easier and a recurring chore more enjoyable.”
And the more you understand how these products work, the better you can care for your clothing, which means you can make the most of the clothes you already have — a win for your closet and your wallet. To help you conquer laundry day, take this quiz to find out your "laundry language" (as in, the routine that best fits your lifestyle — and the products that best suit your laundry needs), and keep reading to learn how Wang solved four super common laundry dilemmas.