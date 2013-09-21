TGIF! No, we’re not talking about the restaurant, the weekend-announcing acronym, or the Friday night ABC programming block from the 90s. No, we’re delirious that it’s finally fall! The temps are dropping, we’ve planned our Halloween costumes, and at last, we can break out our precious leather jackets.
If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop to stock up on all the latest plus-size fall fashion, then look no further than Lane Bryant. From vegan leather pants and dresses, to camo and colorblock shirt dresses, Lane Bryant has a full stock of the season’s hottest trends. We raked up our favorite pieces for our favorite season, in sizes up to 28. Enjoy!