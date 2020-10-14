How This Dancer’s Heritage Inspires Her Creative Process — & Her Skin-Care Routine

Introducing HERitage, a film series in partnership with Estée Lauder's NEW Advanced Night Repair serum that explores how women across generations declare their self-worth through self-care. Below, professional dancer Lake Escobosa shares how she finds creative inspiration and a mission-driven sense of purpose through her Afro-Latinx roots.
For professional dancer Lake Escobosa, her Afro-Latinx heritage is at the base of every dance routine she performs. "When I dance, I let the music guide every step I take. I believe that the past events in one’s life makes up the rhythm that beats their drum," she says.
At the core of her heritage is her grandmother. Some of Lake's earliest memories include sneaking into her grandmother's room and admiring all the skin-care and makeup in her dresser and thinking how badly she wanted to try it. Those moments have led her to invest in her own beauty routine today, crediting Estée Lauder's NEW Advanced Night Repair serum as the secret to her radiant glow. "I now finally understand that confidence my grandmother had in her appearance," she says, "and can channel it in a whole new type of artistic medium."
Dance provides a larger purpose for Lake, as well. "With my work, I try to be a source of hope for those who feel they haven’t seen themselves represented nearly enough, and teach them the tools to tell their own stories through the arts," she says. "It’s the energy, the beauty, and the inspiration that I get from my roots — and from feeling my best — that fuels my creative process." Watch her express herself through movement, above.
