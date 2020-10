How This Dancer’s Heritage Inspires Her Creative Process — & Her Skin-Care Routine

At the core of her heritage is her grandmother. Some of Lake's earliest memories include sneaking into her grandmother's room and admiring all the skin-care and makeup in her dresser and thinking how badly she wanted to try it. Those moments have led her to invest in her own beauty routine today, crediting Estée Lauder's NEW Advanced Night Repair serum as the secret to her radiant glow. "I now finally understand that confidence my grandmother had in her appearance," she says, "and can channel it in a whole new type of artistic medium."