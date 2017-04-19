It's not hard to understand why George Clooney calls Lake Como his second home: Between the perpetually blue skies and stunning mountain ranges, this idyllic destination looks like the setting of an epic blockbuster.
While the Alpine gem is the playground of the rich and famous, you don't have to be a wealthy celebrity to admire its beauty. Summer is on the way, and the region is looking more photogenic than ever. We've rounded up some stunning photography of the five-star destination so you can enjoy a vicarious virtual escape. One day, when you're able to live it up like George and Amal, you'll know just the places to hit up.