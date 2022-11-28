Black Friday may have just passed, but Cyber Monday has the consumer holiday take an extended stay through the weekend. With deep discounts on thousands of items across every retailer imaginable, now is a good time to grab some new things for the home. And if you’re in the market for shiny new appliances and kitchenware, you’ll be happy to know that you can nab a KitchenAid pretty cheap today.
Right now, you can get take up to $200 off KitchenAid stand mixers at Target and KitchenAid's official website. You can also save hundreds by shopping for KitchenAid appliances at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Walmart. If you're on the hunt for a new food processor, stand mixer, or chopper, check out these Cyber Monday deals below before they're all gone.
Advertisement
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer,
$449.99 $249.99
Capable of mixing up to 9 dozen cookies at once (allegedly) and combining all the essentials needed for hamburger patties with ease, this KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer is a versatile appliance for any kitchen. It can go up to 10 speeds and comes packaged with 10 attachments, including a food grinder, pasta press, and a flat beater. It’s also dishwasher safe, making clean-up extra easy. Get it in red, silver, or ice blue at $200 off through Cyber Monday.
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer,
$399.99 $279.99
This stand mixer has a tilt-head design, which lets you pull its top back to easily toss ingredients into your bowl. Its 4.5-quart bowl can hold and mix up to 8 dozen cookies, plus 10 attachments give it some variety outside of purely baking. Use one of its 10 speeds to whip together ingredients on the fly. Grab it at $120 off in matte black, red, light silver, or light blue.
Advertisement
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer,
$379.99 $259.99
Don’t bake or cook much? Maybe you’ll benefit from the smallest stand mixer KitchenAid has to offer. With a dishwasher-safe 3.5-qt steel bowl and a tilt-head design, this 10-speed mixer is perfect for those living in small spaces, or anyone who just doesn't want to cramp up the kitchen counter. This is the cheapest the Artisan Mini Plus has dropped in price all year, and you can nab it at 32% off only at Amazon right now.
KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor,
$99.99 $79.99
Target has one of the best deals for a new KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor, with $20 off its suggested retail price. You can use this nifty gadget to chop, puree, and slice, thanks to dishwasher-safe multi-purpose blades and a reversible slicing/shredding disc. Toggle between high, low, and pulse speeds, plus store it without clutter thanks to an included cord wrap.
Bed Bath and Beyond: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Kohl's: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Target: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Williams-Sonoma: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Kohl's: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Target: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Williams-Sonoma: Save $20 on the KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor
Advertisement
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper,
$59.99 $39.99
This cute little food chopper fits up to 3.5 cups of food and has a locking blade, a handle, and a pour spout for less mess. It also comes in over 10 different colors. You can get one through Cyber Monday for pretty cheap, and it won’t take up much counter space.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.