In my experience, most male chefs don’t respect their female colleagues no matter how well they cook or what they accomplish in the industry. I've felt this heartbreak myself: I have repeatedly been denied the opportunity to work in fine-dining kitchens, despite having credentials that matched (or even exceeded) those of my male counterparts. Just last year, when I was introduced to one of New York City’s leading chefs, a face that many have seen on Top Chef, he pointed at me, giggled, and asked, “Really, you’re a chef?” I wanted to tell him that I am someone who worked hard to put herself through culinary school, that I’ve worked in restaurants around the country — New York City, Philadelphia, New Mexico, California — over the period of about 20 years, but instead I held my tongue and kept my cool. In a restaurant kitchen, you learn quickly how to cope with the relentless sneering, teasing, and verbal abuse.



In my first job in 1994, I was repeatedly told by my sous chef that I was the first woman to work at that establishment — and I’d be the last. The next job I took, while simultaneously going to culinary school, was at a fancy patisserie, where the chef was an old French man and yelled all the time. He fired me after a week, demanding I leave immediately, and said I had no business being in any professional kitchen. When I finally landed a position that stuck, it was as a prep cook at a restaurant where my job consisted of, among other things, slicing a 50-pound sack of red onions and two boxes of cucumbers for the restaurant's famous bread-and-butter pickles, every single day for nine months. On the upside, my knife skills became stellar. That job gave me the foundation and confidence as a cook even though I was treated badly. It shouldn’t be that way, but it was.