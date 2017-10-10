Our kitchen is an essential part of our daily routine. It’s where we stumble for our a.m. caffeine fix, raid the fridge in the midst of a TV binge, and put our culinary chops (microwave-dependent or otherwise) to the test. Point being: We spend a lot of time in said space, so making it run as efficiently as possible is key.
Since splurging on a fancy new fridge or major renovation isn't quite in our sights (ahem, budget), we're dishing out nine affordable gadgets that'll get our space up to speed in no time. From a fridge magnet that creates grocery lists to the Skura Style sponge that alerts us when it needs to be changed to a smartphone-powered coffee machine, these products are lightyears ahead of your average appliances. Click through for proof that the kitchen is where the magic really happens.