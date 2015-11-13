For anyone who's payed attention to the credits as much as the plot lines of some of the most impressive and intrepid features of the last 20 years, Killer Films is no stranger. The indie on-screen storyteller, lead by cofounders Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, is responsible for Boys Don’t Cry, Still Alice, Mildred Pierce, One Hour Photo, among many more. In short, its award shelves are stocked, its titles are household names, and its upcoming anniversary party is going to be a BIG deal. And you could be in attendance.
In addition to access to Killer Films’ 20th anniversary screening series this month in New York, R29 is giving one lucky reader (plus a date) an invite to the celebratory VIP bash on November 22, cohosted by Rag & Bone and yours truly. Think red carpets, yummy cocktails, maybe even a photo-booth moment with a celeb — well, if you're extra lucky, that is.
As an additional bonus to this screening and soiree prize, Rag & Bone — whose past campaigns speak to the brand's own status as a film buff — is also gifting this giveaway winner with a $1,000 shopping spree and one of its covetable handbags. Think this kind of thing only happens in the movies? Think again.
If you're down for rubbing elbows with the coolest, most talented folks in film — plus a side of shopping — sign up to win here, courtesy of Refinery29 and Rag & Bone. We'll be accepting entrants through November 17.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older. Ends November 17, 2015 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For official rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
