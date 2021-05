One way toward a greener, more sustainable future? Adopting a refillable system, which beloved beauty brand Kiehl’s has already begun implementing by making over six of the brand's best-selling body- and hair-care products into refillable vessels, exclusively available at Nordstrom , that hold the same amount as four full-sized bottles, ultimately reducing plastic packaging by 80%. Once your refill pouch is empty, simply drop it off (along with any other beauty empties you may have) at Nordstrom locations in the U.S. and Canada, as part of the retailer’s BeautyCycle program, so that they can be recycled properly. Ahead, we've made it easy to shop Kiehl’s refillables — from the fan-favorite grapefruit liquid body wash to protein-rich shampoos — so you can reduce your plastic footprint now.