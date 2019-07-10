I Cut 12 Inches Off My Hair To Get A Kendall Jenner-Inspired Lob

It's human nature to want what you don't have, and that's especially true when it comes to hair. "I think that a lot of people see long hair and think it's amazing, but it's a lot of time and energy," says Ellyn Puleio, the star of the latest episode of Hair Me Out. "I'm ready for a refresh." For Puleio, that refresh came in the form of a dramatic haircut.
So, ghd ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who works with Khloé Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, and Kendall Jenner, sat Puleio in her chair to chop about a foot off her style. "I want a fun, wavy bob right above my collarbone," Puleio says.
More than just a different look, Puleio considers a haircut as a catalyst for change in her life. "Last time I cut my hair, I ended up getting a new job in fashion, met my future boss that same day, and within three weeks I broke my lease and moved to New York City," she says. "I really can't believe how fast my life changed. So, let's see what happens when I chop my hair off again." Several snips later, Marjan carved Puleio's strands into a razor-sharp bob that is particularly fitting for a boss.
Click play to see Puleio's transformation from start to finish.
