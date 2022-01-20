KBB: I just did this. I asked myself three questions going through pieces: when was the last time I wore this item, will I ever wear this item again, and will I be mad if I see someone else with this item knowing I had it, but I let it go? I like to donate, resell, and give away items so that I’m able to see what I have in my closet. But there are definitely things that are in my closet I probably will never wear and still have tags on them. [Sometimes] I l purchase [items] because they are like a piece of art to me. So when you’re ready to sell make sure to take quality photos of the pieces to post. To me, that is like an indicator that this person cared and took care of this piece and cares about the way it's displayed.