Since its launch in 1993, Jurlique's Herbal Recovery Gel has been a cult-favorite skin-care solution. Never one to stop at good enough, the Australian brand has revamped its classic formula for the first time, adding even more biodynamic goodness, so that the formula now boasts 15 bio-intrinsic botanicals (meaning potent elements from plants and flowers are drawn out and intensified, making the power of the elements together more than the sum of their parts). The result? A super-lush product that is the most concentrated formula the almost-30-year-old company has ever debuted. A formula that is sure to renew the already-fervent love of fans everywhere.