Since its launch in 1993, Jurlique's Herbal Recovery Gel has been a cult-favorite skin-care solution. Never one to stop at good enough, the Australian brand has revamped its classic formula for the first time, adding even more biodynamic goodness, so that the formula now boasts 15 bio-intrinsic botanicals (meaning potent elements from plants and flowers are drawn out and intensified, making the power of the elements together more than the sum of their parts). The result? A super-lush product that is the most concentrated formula the almost-30-year-old company has ever debuted. A formula that is sure to renew the already-fervent love of fans everywhere.
Jurlique is unique in that it was completely and utterly green — even before the idea of "green beauty" was on anyone's radar. The company still produces the vast majority of its ingredients at its farm in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia; is paraben-, formaldehyde-, and artificial-fragrance-free; and is certified-biodynamic by the Australian National Association for Sustainable Agriculture. So, while you enjoy the heavenly fragrance and silky texture of your Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum, you can also rest assured that the product is totally healthy to use.
Oh, and about that gorgeous farm — starting this summer, the company is now offering 90-minute tours (at only $20!) of its gorgeous digs, so that fans can see exactly how its ingredients are grown and the artisanal process by which the formulas are created. Can't get to Australia this second? Fret not — we have photos of the drool-worthy grounds and supercool distillation process that the company uses to harvest all that floral goodness. Most fabulous science experiment ever? We think so!