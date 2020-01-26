5:15 p.m. — I spend the whole day working on sourcing candidates and hopping on phone screens, and the day flies by. I munch on veggie straws, oranges, and pretzels throughout the day. I'm lucky enough to have shorter days and leave work to head to the gym. The gym I go to is a quick ten minute subway ride from my job. I do 20 minutes on the elliptical and 40 minutes working on my abs, arms, and legs/butt. I'm still fairly new at the gym — I used to have the worst anxiety going to the gym but have now accepted that no one really cares about what you're doing as everyone is focused on themselves. I'm a huge fan of working out but have always been in classes. In an effort to save some money and pay down my credit card/student loans, I quit the classes and am now on my own. I feel relatively in good shape but it's tough sometimes to understand if I'm working out "correctly."