5:45 p.m. — I drive around the corner to a local burger joint and order a cheeseburger, cheese fries, onion rings, and small Coke for us to share. I pay the $13.02 on our joint credit card (we split payment in half) so we can take advantage of the 2% back in reward points. I like to benefit from credit card points, so I hardly ever carry cash. The cashier asks me about my Tesla and is amazed after I tell him that I only paid $100 out of pocket (after rebates) for my car charger, including installation. I'm always looking for ways to save money, and I'm glad I did my research and got the most out of my electric vehicle. $6.51