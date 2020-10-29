Wayfair’s Sister Site Has Seriously Good Deals On Crowd-Pleasing Decor

You may already be familiar with Wayfair, the virtual one-stop-home-shop offering up mega markdowns on everything from bedding sets to furniture staples and beyond — but you might not know about its sister site. Joss & Main offers up just as many home scores as its well-recognized relative, only with more chicly-curated deals and a sweet spot for decor.
The site's goal is to help shoppers affordably bring style into their spaces by making it "cool, confident, moody, mixed — for way less than you thought possible." Just a quick click through any section showcases a seemingly endless bounty of rustic wicker baskets, gilded accent mirrors, bespoke-style throw pillows, elegant table lamps, and many more expensive-looking goods with shockingly slashed price tags. To give you an even clearer picture, we culled a sampling of our favorite finds from the retailer's current Winter Edit event ahead. Scroll on to meet Joss & Main with a plethora of stylish home buys that won't wreck your holiday budget.
