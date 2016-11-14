This Is How Millennials Around The World REALLY Live

Bedrooms are windows into people's personalities. They're the place where you start and end each day. They're a haven of self-expression — especially for young people with rooms of their own.
French photographer and filmmaker John Thackwray sought to capture the joy of people in their bedrooms in his My Room Project. The photo series (and soon-to-be book) offers a rarely seen glimpse into what bedrooms look like around the world.
To create the project, Thackwray interviewed subjects in 55 countries on topics such as human rights and inequality. As you might expect, the answers varied widely according to the subjects' home countries and personal experiences.
Thackwray tells Refinery29 that he draws inspiration from a variety of individuals across different industries, but mentions basketball coach Gregg Popovich, video game designer Hideo Kojima, and retired ice hockey player Viacheslav Fetisov. He also cites Nelson Mandela as an inspiration, because of "his devotion and his integrity."
Thackwray says Jamaica was his favorite country to visit while creating the project, because he loved the country's landscape and beaches. He also noted that Russia, Iran, and Mexico as enjoyable places to visit for their hospitality.
Click through to see a handful of Thackwray's photos of bedrooms around the world. His book, My Room: Portrait of a Generation, is available for pre-order now.
Jessica Chou contributed reporting.