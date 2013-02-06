You know we’re all about the high-low mix. There is nothing better (or more sartorially satisfying) than blending our favourite designers finds with high-street wonders. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome John Lewis’ in-house label, KIN, to the marketplace. It’s the British stalwart’s first foray into designing a lifestyle brand that the whole family can enjoy.
The collection is a tight edit of modern designs with timeless appeal. And in an interesting turn of events, we've learned that the head designer is none other than Mark Farrow, the award-winning graphic designer noted for his work with the Pet Shop Boys and our girl Kylie Minogue. Talk about a man of many talents.
With prices starting from $18 for a scarf, we’ve got our hearts set on quite a few pieces, but the striped Breton tees are at the top of our lists (you can never have too many). We're thinking that KIN is bound to have the same impact that Somerset by Alice Temperley hand when it launched last year. So, stay one step ahead of the curve and check it out now.
Photo: Courtesy of John Lewis
