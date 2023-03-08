Jo Malone London’s New Spring Scents Are Here — & So Are Our Outfit Pairings

Jo Malone London is a magician when it comes to capturing nostalgic scents in a bottle. Over the years, the brand has created coveted layer-able scents that can transport you to a specific season, place, or memory with one whiff. And after a long mellow winter, Jo Malone London's limited-edition Blossoms Collection couldn't have arrived at a better time. The excitement for spring is beginning to seep through the air, and what better way to manifest a fresh start than with four colognes that enhance what we love about the season? Not to mention a fabulous collection of coordinating spring looks, which we've created for each scent.
Unlike the signature packaging of Jo Malone London's classic colognes that are delivered in a tall rectangular bottle with a silver cap, the Blossoms Collection comes in rounded containers with circular tops in whimsical pastels. Each stopper matches the characteristic of its correlating scent, with Osmanthus having a pale orange hue, Nashi a light yellow, Star Magnolia a lilac, and Waterlily with a pastel blue. The four vibrant colognes in the Blossoms Collection come in two sizes: a 50ml for $112 and a 100ml for $158.
And just like how we freshen up our wardrobe each season, the same goes for our perfumes. Your smoky, woody fall and winter cologne needs an airy spring upgrade. Hence, Jo Malone London's Blossoms Collection has it all if you're looking for a playful, exotic, fresh, or pristine perfume. Since fragrances can only take you so far, we've curated the perfect spring ensembles that physically represent the scent. Are you ready to be a walking human bottle of Jo Malone London's Blossoms Collection?
Opt for Jo Malone London's exotic Osmanthus Blossom cologne for a bit of early spring coziness. With notes of apricot, cashmere wood, and orange blossom, the subtle woody scent will gradually hug you like a snug blanket. It's reminiscent of the first touches of the sun in spring, which we'll gladly take ASAP.
We'll welcome any warmth — from the outdoors to our attire — with open arms. That means bursts of sun-kissed orange handbags, suede shoes, and faux leather jackets paired with airy tops. The combination of the cozy suede heels, light warm tone pieces, and bursts of orange are tangible characteristics of Jo Malone London's Osmanthus Blossom.
Nashi is designed for all playful fashion enthusiasts who are over the moon about attending social events, from spring weddings to garden dinner parties. The pale yellow-capped cologne harmoniously merges crisp lemon with a hint of pears, white peony, jasmine petals, and a finishing touch of sandalwood.
When it comes to attire, Nashi lovers will pair glossy pale-green silk dresses with ivory cardigans. The only rule they're following: Spring has awakened, and they want all the fresh shades correlated with greenery. The fragrance is the finishing touch and adds a bit of liveliness and bounce to your step.
Jo Malone London's Star Magnolia has a flirtatious aroma like bees to a pot of honey or bouquet. It'll captivate the people around you and make them ask what perfume you're wearing. The cologne is a sweet-smelling fragrance that fuses notes of zesty lemon with pristine star magnolia petals. Sandalwood gives that faint warm touch while helping the scent last all day.
Warm weather and the blooming of kaleidoscopic flowers mean more outdoor dates, picnics, and walks in the park instead of being cramped inside. It also means we'll take any chance to mimic the vibrant lavender, blue, and gold hues of the bountiful flowers outdoors. Take inspiration from the pastel pieces below: floral tops with puff sleeves, golden faux leather jackets, iridescent mules, and must-have denim.
Although spring brings flowers and sun, the season also delivers dewiness from rain. Waterlily is a clean scent that radiates notes of jasmine sambac, neroli oil from orange blossoms, water lilies, and a faint powdery white musk. One spritz and you'll get a light aquatic floral aroma that'll remind you of a meadow after a morning rain shower.
Sky blue and clean white accessories are the essence of this scent. Glide into Free People's Brigitte Jumpsuit to look like a modern water nymph and elegantly carry your cream-colored M Frame Bag. The Veja sneakers add a contemporary and practical touch.
