Jo Malone London’s New Spring Scents Are Here — & So Are Our Outfit Pairings

And just like how we freshen up our wardrobe each season, the same goes for our perfumes. Your smoky, woody fall and winter cologne needs an airy spring upgrade. Hence, Jo Malone London's Blossoms Collection has it all if you're looking for a playful, exotic, fresh, or pristine perfume. Since fragrances can only take you so far, we've curated the perfect spring ensembles that physically represent the scent. Are you ready to be a walking human bottle of Jo Malone London's Blossoms Collection?