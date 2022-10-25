"Slow and steady wins the race." "The early bird catches the worm." Adages often stand the test of time across the centuries not just because they're catchy, but because they continue to ring true. If we could humbly submit our own adage we think worthy of repeating, it would be this: "As soon as the weather is chilly, your perfumes should be warm." Whether you're building your collection or you already have your signature spicy perfume for fall, it never hurts to add another one to keep everyone guessing. Embrace the current Scorpio season, let your scent be mysterious, and expect heads to turn as you walk by. Whether it's classic fragrances like Black Opium or REPLICA: By The Fireplace or indie genderless perfume brands like Snif and DedCool, there's something here for everyone. Below are five absolute must-have perfumes in the spicy and warm scent family, from vanilla-sweet to smokey.
Arguably, Black Opium is the spicy and sweet perfume to end all spicy and sweet perfumes. It features black coffee, white flowers, and vanilla notes for an experience that just exudes seductive confidence. With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 6,000 reviews on Sephora, fans are saying it's "hands down the best perfume I’ve owned!"
Snif partnered with Stephanie Suganami Shepherd, an influencer and model, to create this smokey and spicy genderless fragrance. It features notes of woody iris, incense, myrrh, and amber with a finish of cypress and bright spices like angelica seed and pink pepper. The end result is a bright, spicy scent that's "so damn sexy while making you think a little," according to a reviewer78.
We all knew Maison Margiela's iconic "By The Fireplace" had to be included here. If you don't already know all about this classic fall scent, here are all the notes deets: It starts off with pink pepper, orange flower petals, and clove oil with middle notes of a chestnut accord, guaiac wood oil, and cade oil, and finishing off with a vanilla accord, Peru balsam, and cashmeran. The perfume is perfect if you're looking for a cozy and intimate warm fragrance instead of something floral and overly sweet.
My personal favorite fragrance brand DedCool also has its own spicy and warm offering. Taunt features top notes of bergamot and fresh drew, middle notes of floral and cassis, and finishes off with some vanilla and amber notes. The scent is a warm, vanilla-esque, and flirtatious one that, according to reviewers, "smells ah-maz-ing" and "a compliment magnet."
Smell as expensive as gold with Commodity's Gold unisex fragrance. It features notes of molten amber, vanilla — which is cultivated on the Bourbon Island of Madagascar, widely known as one of the highest-quality vanilla in the world — and creamy musk. Fans are all about this complex, vanilla-based spicy scent, saying "not only is the smell long-lasting, but it's also powerful without being overpowering" and "I got 3 compliments the first day I wore it. It’s a must-add!"
