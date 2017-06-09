How To Get A Vacation Glow From Home

Now that it's officially vacation season, we have to brace ourselves for some major social media #FOMO thanks to those friends who just got back from Fiji or Bali or God knows where. It’s not like we can blame them for the series of pics, either. There’s nothing like a relaxing trip where you do nothing but lie on a beach all day. But if you don't have the PTO (or the dough) to take a week off and island hop, we’ve got the next best thing so you, too, can get that coveted vacation glow. The art of looking relaxed starts with your mindset. Start by treating yourself to some well-deserved R & R via a long bubble bath or a good ol’ at-home facial. No sun? No problem. Apply an at-home tanning product, like the Jergens® Natural Glow® Instant Sun® Tanning Mousse, to get a beachy vibe fast. Then, go ahead — post your own #FOMO-inducing selfie.
Advertisement