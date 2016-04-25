3 Things To Look Forward To In Jennifer Lawrence's New Movie

The final trailer has landed for X-Men: Apocalypse, and this time Jennifer Lawrence is front and center. Here are a few things to look forward to from the looks of the latest clip.



Apocalypse

For those who don’t know, Apocalypse is a person, not an event. The trailer gives us an up-close look at him and his four followers. Or should we say his Four Horsemen? Oscar Isaac, who was a heroic pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, plays the mutant intent on launching an extinction-inducing event. “Everything they’ve built will fall,” he says.



Raven/Mystique Takes Charge

Jennifer Lawrence tries to convince everyone that she is “not a hero,” but the trailer shows us otherwise. She is busy training young mutants to be X-Men. “Forget everything you think you know. None of that matters. You’re not students anymore.” There are even a couple of laughs along the way. She's tough. She's in charge. She's gonna help save the world.



Wolverine!

Or at least his fist and his retractable claws. No, we don’t see Hugh Jackman’s face in the trailer, but we don’t need to to know that he’s there.



Check out the trailer, below.