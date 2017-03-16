Ever heard of Manhattan's Jack's Wife Freda? Offering up eclectic Jewish comfort food dishes with South African and Israeli touches, this chic café draws in crowds upon hungry crowds to both its downtown outposts for lunching, brunching, and dinnertime noshing. And if you've never had the opportunity to pop by (and you aren't planning on purchasing a ticket to NYC anytime soon), no need to budge an inch. Because the brains behind this shakshuka-serving institution have graced us with a cookbook featuring the recipes we simply can't get enough of.
Scroll on for a taste of Maya and Dean Jankelowitz's Jack's Wife Freda — we'll be whipping up those rose water waffles as soon as Sunday rolls around.