7 Remote Islands That REALLY Want You To Move There

Whether it’s the changing seasons, the impending election, or just itchy feet and a need to see the world, there are many reasons to harbor a dream of up and moving far away. If you have ever imagined giving island life a shot, you might be pleased to hear that there are several isles out there where you might just make that dream a reality.
Faced with rapidly declining populations, islands around the world, from the South Pacific to North Atlantic, are actively recruiting people to come and settle. You could teach in Hawaii, work in New Zealand’s dairy industry, help out at a Canadian store, or simply live out your The Wicker Man fantasies in Scotland. Ahead, discover seven islands that would love to have you (visa, of course, permitting).
