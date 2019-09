“Micellar waters are cleansers that don’t need to be rinsed," says Dr. Russak. "They will remove makeup, [but they also] contain cleansing molecules called micelles that trap and sweep away dirt and oil, making them great as an alternative to traditional cleansing. Squirt onto a cotton ball or pad and wipe it over skin and eyelids; no rinsing necessary.”And if you use a milk cleanser, you actually don’t have to give it up when you give up tap water. Seguin suggests wiping it off with a toner, then spraying your face with a thermal water, like one from Avène Vichy , or La Roche-Posay . But she warns: “Even when using mineral-water or thermal-water sprays, you need to pat the water into your skin or tap your face with a Kleenex so no water is left on the surface, to prevent dehydration. Also, always immediately apply moisturizer after you use any kind of water on the skin."Dr. Russak warns that if you stop with the H2O, you have to remember to exfoliate to remove dead skin buildup and dislodge gunk in the pores. She suggests a dermaplaning facial or gentle chemical peel every so often to get the job done well. But although Dr. Russak knows just how irritating water can be, she says cleansing with it is still the most effective and gentle way to remove oil from the skin. Instead of giving it up completely, she suggests getting a filter or a water-softening system for your home, and looking for shampoos and moisturizers with EDTA, an acid that attracts minerals out of the water like a magnet and washes them off your skin and hair.Though Seguin is staunchly against washing your face with water, she says if you must, you should spray your face with a mineral or thermal water afterward to balance the pH. “You can also put micellar water in a spray bottle and spritz the skin, because the components will help hydrate the skin as well," she says. Also, it's imperative to find a cleanser that will help keep your skin's pH balance, like Orlane Gentle Cleansing Foam