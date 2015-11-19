After a long workweek or a particularly stressful Monday, we totally get the appeal of a nice beer-and-shot combo or a liberally poured glass of red wine. These options are true classics and they're all simple ways to get from point A (queued up at the crowded bar) to point B (pleasantly buzzed and ready to de-stress with friends in your cozy booth). Still, there's a big, wide world out there, and it's filled with exotic libations that deserve to be tasted.
With this in mind, we've rounded up the best cocktails from around the globe — from the decadently frothy Chilean Pisco Sour to the Sanpellegrino® Sparkling Fruit Beverages-infused Italian spritz to the surprisingly medicinal British G&T. Think of it as a means to turn your next happy hour into an epic, multi-country vacation that is — bonus — all but guaranteed to cost far less than an international plane ticket.
