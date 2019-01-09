7 p.m. — Get to our friends' Airbnb in the suburbs and order a pizza. (My boyfriend pays for my share.) I was a little nervous about having my friends come up because I thought they'd want to eat out for most meals and go out each night since they're on vacation, and I only have about $60 to spend until my paycheck on the 31st. Luckily, it seems like they also prefer staying in and saving money. My November 30th paycheck was my first full paycheck since moving here, so I had a lot to catch up on — rent, credit card bill, and purchases I'd been putting off — as well as the additional expense of Christmas gifts. I'm looking forward to getting on a more regular budget in January.