Everyone loves presents. But all too often, you're left with some pretty questionable items on your hands this time of year. Who really wants an ugly Christmas sweater to take up room in an already teeny-tiny closet?
Of course, there's an easy solution for terrible presents: regifting. But it's tricky — trust us, you never want to face the ire of a mother who realizes her present has been given away. To assist you in managing this minefield, we came up with a handy infographic. Take a look below and figure out what exactly to do with that Netflix & Chill Candle.
