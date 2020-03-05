Experts Share 10 Easy-To-Care-For Indoor Flowering Plants — That You Won’t Kill

It's no secret that so many young people aspire to be loving plant moms. It becomes more apparent every time we walk into our friends' apartments and are greeted with a new leaf-covered tendril hanging from the ceiling or yet another succulent squeezed onto an already-crowded windowsill. Even with all the love for the plant queen lifestyle, we don't often see pops of bright-colored flowers among all the green. According to Donna Letier, CEO and Co-Founder of Gardenuity, that's about to change.
"Floral is in. With home décor, beauty brands, fashion houses, and in the kitchen. And, the easiest way to bring this trend to life is with the real thing, flowering plants," Letier tells Refinery29 via email. "We all know the many benefits of having plants as part of your life — They help us feel better, they clean the air, they boost healing, they make us more productive, and seeing greenery helps us feel more relaxed and calm. But lest we forget, they are so pretty!"
Bringing beauty into your space can, of course, be achieved with all kinds of plants, but there's something extra-special about being rewarded for carefully-tending to a plant with gorgeous flowers. And, getting that pretty pay-off is achievable for even novice plant ladies. Ahead, Letier and Joyce Mast, the official "Plant Mom" at Bloomscape, share their favorite flowering plants that are both easy to care for and lovely to look at.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.