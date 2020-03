Experts Share 10 Easy-To-Care-For Indoor Flowering Plants — That You Won’t Kill

It's no secret that so many young people aspire to be loving plant moms . It becomes more apparent every time we walk into our friends' apartments and are greeted with a new leaf-covered tendril hanging from the ceiling or yet another succulent squeezed onto an already-crowded windowsill. Even with all the love for the plant queen lifestyle, we don't often see pops of bright-colored flowers among all the green. According to Donna Letier, CEO and Co-Founder of Gardenuity , that's about to change.