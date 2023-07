This Clean Skin-Care Brand Is On Sale For R29 Readers Only

If you didn't get your on-sale beauty fix during the recent shopping holidays (hello, Fourth of July and Prime Day ) or your fave sets keep selling out at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , you'll be happy to know there's an ultra-exclusive skin-care sale just for R29 readers. Indie Lee , the clean skin-care brand with powerhouse ingredients that work, is giving Refinery29 readerswith the promo codefrom now through July 24. Whether your self-care routine needs a new cleanser or toner, or you're already an Indie Lee fan, keep on scrolling to see what bestsellers we recommend adding to cart before this supersale is done.