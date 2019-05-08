Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,042 (including escrow)

Car Payment: $316/month (this is a loan my husband took out before we were married, but we now have joint accounts for everything)

Utilities: $250

Car and Home Insurance: $144

Health Insurance: $120

HSA: $290 ($145 taken out of both our paychecks)

Internet: $50

Netflix: $0 (parents' account)

HBO NOW: $15 (just for GoT Season)

BarkBox: $34

Savings: ~$3,000 (Our goal is usually $3,500 but some months (like this month) unexpected expenses cut into this)

Retirement: I'm not eligible to contribute to my 401(k) yet, but part of our savings will go to max out my Roth IRA. My husband's work contributes 12% of his salary (not as a match), and we are also maxing out his Roth IRA. I plan to up both of our contributions next year when we have our car paid off.