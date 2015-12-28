The Easiest Way To Be A More Creative Person

How can someone become more creative?

"Solitude is a great first step. If you’re not naturally someone who feels comfortable just letting your mind wander freely, solitude is a natural way to do that. Because when we’re alone — not alone on our computers, but really taking some time to chill and be by ourselves, that's when the mind gets to that place of settling down. And that's when creative incubation occurs."



Why are some people naturally more creative than others?

"I think most of it has to do with skill. Picasso had a technical level in skill that most people do not. But also a big thing is finding what you care so much about and really following it through. Someone who has a really developed creativity and becomes an artist in some fashion is someone who has found that thing that intrinsically motivates them.



"So [in the book] we talk about research around passion, which really revolves around falling in love with a dream. It’s not just about finding out that you like to play guitar, it's falling in love with this vision of yourself. What makes people really get to high levels of creativity is isolating that vision and then taking concrete steps towards it."

