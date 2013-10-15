Waist-cinching silhouettes, knee-grazing hems, colorblock, and wrap styles: A flip through IGIGI's most recent lookbook reminds us that there's no greater wardrobe essential than a simple, timeless dress. Versatile and effortless, these pieces can transition from your 9-to-5 to a girls' night out with as little as a single accessory change.
But, beyond that, IGIGI proves how crucial a flattering fit can be. Diagonal cuts on the wrap dresses instantly complement curves, as do the A-line shapes of some of the frocks. So, in case a recent perusal through your closet — or even your typical, go-to, plus-size clothing site — has left so much more to be desired, these five IGIGI dresses ahead are sure to shape up your fall wardrobe in no time.