How To Stop Eating Meat Without Going Hungry

As for (actual) health reasons for going vegetarian, many studies have indeed found a link between vegetarianism and a lower risk of certain problems, such as diabetes and heart disease . But the overwhelming majority of nutrition research indicates that eating an omnivorous diet with plenty of minimally processed, plant-based foods — as well as animal products such as lean meats and fish if desired, and relatively few red and processed meats — is associated with the same positive health outcomes . So it’s not like there are extra health benefits that come along with simply not eating meat.In my experience, the people who tend to do the best with the choice to go vegetarian (as long as they don’t have any disordered eating going on as well) are those who are motivated by animal rights and the environment — so, by things completely unrelated to weight or health.Why? I think it’s all in how you relate to the choice. If, through self-compassionate investigation of your reasons, you genuinely want to choose foods that are in line with these deeply held views, then you will be more likely to do the trial and error so crucial to finding a sustainable balance that doesn’t make you feel deprived or restricted.This means it’s okay that you’ve tried (and quit) vegetarianism a few times. That means you are listening to your body and feeding it what it needs.And if you’ve been an omnivore your whole life, and now you’re cutting out meat, it makes sense that you might not know exactly how to fill the gap left by cheeseburgers and chicken breasts. But whether you’re a vegetarian or not, the same basic guidelines for building satisfying meals and snacks apply: When choosing a meal, try to include a carbohydrate source for quick energy, protein and fat for sustained energy, and some vegetables or fruit for fiber and fullness.For vegetarians, protein is often the component that causes the most confusion, but there are plenty of options: Tofu and tempeh are both made from soybeans, and soy products generally tend to be very satisfying (and versatile) protein sources. Lentils and beans are also no-fail options, especially when served with rice, corn, or other grains. Nuts and seeds provide protein as well as essential fats, and they can be combined with other sources of protein for extra satisfaction. And, of course, eggs, cheese, and other dairy products are excellent and yummy sources of protein for meatless meals.