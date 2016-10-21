How To Stop Eating Meat Without Going Hungry



A balanced meal might look like any of the following: noodles with tofu, peanut sauce, and peppers; a grilled-cheese sandwich with tomato soup; an omelet with spinach and toast; a bean-and-cheese burrito with veggies; or cheese/tofu lasagna with vegetable sauce.



Once you’ve got your balanced meal ready, eat until you feel full and satisfied — and when you start feeling hungry again, have a snack. Two of the main sources of excessive hunger that I see in my clients are skimping on portion size and going too long between meals and snacks. Aim to eat snacks when you notice moderate hunger (likely about three hours after a meal).



And snack-wise, you’re in luck: Vegetarian snacks are generally even easier to find than veggie meals. Look for a similar balance of protein, starch, and fat to keep you satisfied — e.g. fruit-and-nut bars, yogurt with granola, cookies or toast with peanut butter, trail mix, chips with hummus, etc. Sweets are also perfectly good snacks if that’s what you’re craving — you just may notice that when you eat, say, ice cream on its own, you’re not satisfied for quite as long.



If you find that you’re still ravenous all the time, ask yourself if you might be inadvertently skimping on anything. What would happen if you ate until you were a bit fuller? Or added more carbs, protein, or fat to your meals? What if you ate your afternoon snack a little earlier, instead of holding out until your stomach starts rumbling?



By paying attention to how eating makes you feel and experimenting, you can figure out what’s satisfying for your body — even as a vegetarian.



Christy Harrison is an NYC-based registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in intuitive eating, eating disorder recovery, and Health at Every Size. She writes about food and nutrition for various publications and hosts Food Psych, a podcast dedicated to improving your relationship with food.

