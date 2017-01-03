Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, CDN
Diet & Nutrition
How To Make Peace With Sugar
Christy Harrison,...
Jan 3, 2017
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About Your Sparkling Water Obsession
Christy Harrison,...
Dec 9, 2016
Diet & Nutrition
How To Stop Eating Meat Without Going Hungry
Christy Harrison,...
Oct 21, 2016
Diet & Nutrition
Is THIS Why You Feel So Bloated?
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive eating coach Christy
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Why Your Sugary Breakfast Isn't "Bad"
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive eating coach Christy
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Shouldn’t Fear Carbs
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her new column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive eating coach
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Why Processed Foods Aren't As Bad As You Think
Recently, a young woman came to see me for a nutrition consultation. I always start meetings with new clients by asking them about the biggest challenges
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Why Detox Diets and Cleanses Always Fail
If you spent any part of this month on a cleanse or detox diet, at some point in the process you likely felt run-down, irritable, depressed, nauseous, or
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About Gluten Sensitivity That No One Wants To Hear
Like many food trends, the gluten-free diet has both a legion of followers and a lot of controversy surrounding it. Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, CDN, has
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Healthy Meals That Are Totally Unexpected
Traveling almost always means eating on the road or in the air. And that can mean making some nutritional sacrifices. But when the only option for lunch
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Shouldn't Worry About Gaining Weight On Vacation
Every year around this time, the media world is awash in information about how to drop weight fast before vacation, keep it off while you travel, and shed
by
Christy Harrison,...
Mind
Spring Clean Your Habits: 7 Ways To Get Up Early, Eat Better, & A...
New Year’s resolutions may be a distant memory, but now is a great time to recommit to healthy habits. And, we’re not talking about a major life
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
These 7 New Tips Could Change How You Eat
It seems like nutrition experts are always changing their minds about the best way to eat. That’s partly because the nature of science is constant
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
The REAL Truth About Clean Eating
If you strike up a conversation about food and health, chances are someone will start talking about clean eating. The idea is that you’re supposed to
by
Christy Harrison,...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted