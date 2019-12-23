9:30 p.m. — Get home, take my meds (I have chronic kidney disease so I take several meds to manage related issues of anemia, hyperparathyroidism, gout, and high blood pressure, as well as a birth control pill), floss/brush/rinse, and then get in bed to finish Free, Melania and start All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg before going to sleep. While I'm sure it was written in a positive light partly so that Bennett can remain in her good graces as a member of her press corps, I'm left with much more respect for Melania than I had before. Especially in contrast to A Warning by the anonymous Trump White House official, which just confirmed that the West Wing is as much of a garbage fire as we all expect it to be, Free, Melania made me realize our country would be better off being run by the First Lady than by her husband. To be fair though, there are very few people who wouldn't make a better president than the one we've got.