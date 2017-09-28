How Hugh Hefner Helped Me Embrace My Sexuality

While my family wasn't the most conservative on the planet, I was raised in a house where sex wasn't spoken about all that often. We were Roman Catholic, and I was taught that sex should be saved for marriage. The message from my parents, my family, and the people around me was that women should be modest in order to avoid looking "fast" or "easy," and as the only girl in the family, I wasn't allowed to talk about my budding sexuality the same way my brothers were. To a point, this still holds — although my mother and I are able to talk about certain aspects of sexuality, my father doesn't want to hear much about my love life. And the romantic advice he gives my brothers stands in direct contrast to the advice he sometimes gives me. Men can and should be sexual. Women shouldn't. Que será, será.