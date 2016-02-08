By Ashley Rubell
We all dream of achieving the perfect hair texture. As a professional stylist, I see so many clients with their hair wet and in its natural state — only to learn they already have the perfect texture. They’re just not using it. It’s not as if we want what we don’t have, when it comes to hair type; a lot of us want what we do have!
To maintain your awesome-under-there texture, all you need is an open mind — and a free hand to work in some product. And experimenting with the ones ahead will keep your efforts even more low-key; choose one, and you're hair's done.
