Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mane Addicts
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Perfectly Air-Dried Hair
Mane Addicts
Jul 1, 2016
Hair
6 Hair Products To Help You Work With Your Natural Texture
Mane Addicts
Feb 8, 2016
Beauty
6 Life-Saving Winter Hair-Care Tips
Mane Addicts
Jan 25, 2016
Beauty
9 Ways Coconut Milk Can Help Your Hair
By Kadia Blagrove It’s become common knowledge that coconut is just plain awesome. We’re pretty familiar with the wonders its oil can do for our
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
6 Reasons You Should Be Using Apple Cider Vinegar
By Justine Marjan When it comes to finding beauty products in your pantry, apple cider vinegar doesn't immediately come to mind for beauty use beyond
by
Mane Addicts
New York
Get Your Best Blowout Yet At One Of These 5 NYC Salons
By Marlee Kula With New York Fashion Week earlier this month, we can only imagine how many people visited the salons of NYC to get their hair primped and
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Why It Might Be Time To Consider Hair Extensions
By Marlee Kula Have you ever fantasized about waking up to find your hair has magically transformed itself into a full, lengthy mane that seemingly
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Restore Your Damaged Hair With These 5 Products
By Aspen Rae Hogue Most of us have learned the hard way that perfect platinum hair doesn’t happen overnight. You may have been a little impatient and
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
4 No-Heat Hairstyles To Tackle Scorching Days
By Aspen Rae Hogue Summer is in full swing, and with the harmful UV rays beaming, it’s important to lay off the hot tools and give your hair a break
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
The Trick To Never Leaving The Hair Salon Unhappy Again
By Aspen Rae Hogue Are you thinking of taking the plunge and making a change to your hair color? Excellent news: We fully support that. We want to help
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
The Suddenly Popular Hair Color That's All Over Hollywood
By Leah McCormack This year, the hair industry has been paving the way for new norms in color shades — shades of gray, that is. For decades, people
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Pro Tips For Getting — & Keeping — Your Hair Color This Summer
With temperatures warming and summer travels happening, we’re itching to change our hair and go bright and bold with the weather. But going in for a
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Find The Hair Part That's Best For Your Face
By Ashley Rubell As we mature, we come to know ourselves better. We become more comfortable knowing what’s best for us as individuals. From the
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
7 Of The Biggest Hair Problems & How To Solve Them
By Justine Marjan Whether you’re someone who has seasonal dandruff, an oily scalp, split ends, or breakage, chances are there’s a hair problem
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
How To Get The Sleekest Pony, Ever
By Justine Marjan Ever wonder how celebs and models can hit the red carpet with simple ponytails and somehow manage to look chic and put-together,
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
The Only 3 Products You Need For Major Volume
When it comes to voluminous hair, the sheer number of options can make us feel overwhelmed and confused. We are bombarded by advertisements,
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
The Edgy Short Haircut That Hollywood Is Loving
There are a million ways to style long, luscious locks, but too often, shorter manes are forgotten. Hollywood royalty has revived the the side swept
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
What To Know Before Getting The Mid-Length Cut
By Justine Marjan It seems wherever we look these days, the mid-length cut is all we see. Whether it’s a model off-duty pic or a recent celebrity
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Your Ultimate Guide To Getting Bangs
By Justine Marjan If you're looking for a new hairstyle but are wary of dramatic change, look no further! A big transformation can be intimidating,
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Read This Before You Go For The Chop
By Justine Marjan This year, we’ve seen just about every celeb delve into the world of short hair: Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, Lauren Conrad, Kate
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
So, You Got A Bad Haircut — Here's What You Need To Fix It
By Desirae Cherie While Moschino might make everything high (fun-filled) fashion, the truth is every single day women are subjected to bad haircuts.
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
Growing Your Hair Out? Consider This A Must-Read
By Justine Marjan When it comes to the world of hair, ladies with long locks can feel at a loss for options. Short-hair wearers can easily switch up
by
Mane Addicts
Hair
How To Do Layers — No Matter Your Hair Type
By Justine Marjan When it comes to layers, it’s hard to know exactly what you want or need — and how to explain it to your stylist. With the help of
by
Mane Addicts
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted