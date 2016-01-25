6 Life-Saving Winter Hair-Care Tips

By Kadia Blagrove
Winter is a time for comfy sweaters, hot cocoa, snowflakes, and, ugh, dry hair. The cold weather is not always kind to our strands, so a winter hair-care routine is a must. Here, we lay out a remedy for the dry, frizzy, and dull hair issues you might face this season.
Dry Hair
Cold, dry air + hats and scarves = dry hair. During the winter, your hair gets less exposure to moisture, which can lead to brittle and dry strands and then to breakage.
Remedy: Hydrate your hair with natural oils and conditioner. Be sure to treat your mane to a daily spritz of water-based leave-in conditioner and seal in the moisture with oil. Beware of over-shampooing as the soap strips hair of its natural oils. If you must shampoo frequently, use a pre-poo to protect against dryness.
Itchy Scalp & Dandruff
A dry scalp leads to an itchy one. And itchy scalps are usually accompanied by dandruff.
Remedy: Quench your thirsty scalp with tea tree oil. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties can heal and protect your scalp from infection and the bacteria that causes the overproduction of skin cells (which create dandruff), while supplying moisture. For an added benefit, treat your scalp with an apple cider vinegar rinse; this will relieve itching and balance your scalp’s pH.
Split Ends
Dehydrated hair often gets frayed strands and split ends. Your hair problems can get even worse if you use a lot of heated styling tools. But you don’t need to quit the curler to get rid of split ends. All you need is a good, nourishing treatment to protect your hair from everyday manipulation, and of course, the brutal winter weather.
Remedy: A good trim is always a great solution for split ends. But prevent it from happening again with a good moisture-sealing serum. If you’re a product junkie, go for Shu Uemura’s Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, self-described as a “multi-use elixir that moisturizes and protects with intense nutrition.” If you prefer the DIY route, try an egg mask. Eggs are a great source of protein and essential fatty acids, and will strengthen hair follicles.
Hat Hair
To be cute or to be warm? That is the question. When that chilly wind starts to blow, it’s time to throw on the hat. But, say goodbye to that awesome hairdo you’ve spent all that time crafting. Hat hair may not be much of a healthy hair issue, but it’s an issue nonetheless! And we’ve got the solution.
Remedy: If it’s not severely freezing outside, try wearing a scarf over your head like a bonnet. That way, you’re not pressing down on your hair, but you’re still shielding yourself from the chill. For the really cold days, wear your hat, and simply give your mane a quick fluff with your fingertips to revive your hairdo once inside. In any case, have a small spritz bottle of leave-in conditioner on hand to hydrate your tresses. Check out more ways to wear your hair with a hat here.
Static Frizz
Due to the lack of humidity, your hair may be more prone to static electricity and fly aways.
Remedy: There are a few solutions to static frizz, and some are more usual than most. Go-to remedies include, using a metal comb instead of a plastic one, oil mist refreshers, and maintenance-free hairstyles like braids. Another quick trick? Use a dryer sheet!
Dullness
With the lack of sunshine and humidity, our hair can become dull and flat. Boo!
Remedy: Revive and restore life into your mane by using volumizing shampoos, anti-frizz serums, and moisture-sealing oils (like castor oil).
