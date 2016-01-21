By Kadia Blagrove
It’s become common knowledge that coconut is just plain awesome. We’re pretty familiar with the wonders its oil can do for our hair, but have you heard about the magic of coconut milk? This delicious creamy substance is yummy hair food that supports growth, conditions from within, and hydrates every strand.
Not to be confused with coconut water, coconut milk is the liquid extracted from grated coconut. It’s rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and E, making it a superpower ingredient for healthy skin, bones, hair, and overall wellness.
Of course, you can always go the lazy-girl route and simply buy the canned stuff. But if you prefer to DIY: You can make your own by adding 4 cups hot (almost boiling) water to a bowl with 2 cups freshly grated coconut (or unsweetened shredded coconut pulsed in a blender). While the coconut and water mixture cools down, grab a separate bowl and a sieve lined with 2 layers of cheesecloth. Once the water cools down to room temperature, strain the coconut through the sieve over the empty bowl. Gather the cheesecloth with the coconut meat and squeeze excess liquid into the bowl. Bottle your milk and store in the fridge for four to five days or in the freezer for up to two months, and use in any of the following ways.
Pre-Poo
Coat your dry hair with a mixture of 6 tablespoons coconut milk, 3 tablespoons coconut oil, and 2 tablespoons honey. Cover with a plastic cap and leave in for 20-30 minutes before washing. This leaves your hair extra-conditioned if your strands are prone to dryness.
Shampoo
Cleanse your hair with a mixture of 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, 3/4 cup castile soap, and a tablespoon of vitamin E oil. Bottle or jar leftover shampoo and store in the fridge for up to one month.
Conditioner
Simply massage a mixture of 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 2 tablespoons of your favorite conditioner, and 2 tablespoons of your favorite oil into your mane after shampooing. Rinse and style as usual.
Leave-In
In a small spray bottle, combine 1/4 cup distilled water, 1 tablespoon coconut milk, 1 tablespoon coconut or vitamin E oil, and 10 drops of your favorite essential oil. Spritz on your elixir for a midday hair refresher.
Dry Scalp Treatment
Heat up 1/2 cup coconut milk, then massage into scalp. Allow scalp to soak for 30 minutes before rinsing.
Combat Hair Loss
In a bowl, mix together 1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup yogurt, and 2 tablespoons camphor oil. Massage mixture into scalp, focusing on the problem areas, and let sit for one to two hours before rinsing with warm water. Wrap damp hair in towel and allow to dry without rubbing.
Detangler
Simply rub coconut milk into your hair and detangle with fingers, brush, or wide-tooth comb. For added benefit, you can add some oil or melted shea butter.
Hydrating Hair Mask
Whisk together one ripe avocado (mashed), 2 tablespoons coconut or olive oil, and 1/2 cup coconut milk. Apply mask to hair and cover with plastic cap for at least an hour. Shampoo mixture out, condition, and style as usual.
Hot Coconut Milk Oil Treatment For Shiny Hair
One YouTuber went viral for her hot-coconut-milk oil treatment. Vlogger BeautyKLove keeps her hair lustrous, healthy, and strong with an overnight mask of pure coconut milk. Unlike the DIY coconut milk recipe above, this method does not require water to get the milk out of the coconut. Instead, just squeeze the milk directly out of the grated coconut using a cheesecloth, then strain the liquid through a sieve. Heat up the milk in a skillet until it becomes paste-like, transfer warm milk into a bowl, then use immediately or store in the fridge for later use. (The milk can be used hot or cold.) In any case, start by massaging milk into scalp then rub throughout hair. Cover with plastic cap and let sit overnight. Shampoo, condition, and enjoy gorgeous hair!
It’s become common knowledge that coconut is just plain awesome. We’re pretty familiar with the wonders its oil can do for our hair, but have you heard about the magic of coconut milk? This delicious creamy substance is yummy hair food that supports growth, conditions from within, and hydrates every strand.
Not to be confused with coconut water, coconut milk is the liquid extracted from grated coconut. It’s rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and E, making it a superpower ingredient for healthy skin, bones, hair, and overall wellness.
Of course, you can always go the lazy-girl route and simply buy the canned stuff. But if you prefer to DIY: You can make your own by adding 4 cups hot (almost boiling) water to a bowl with 2 cups freshly grated coconut (or unsweetened shredded coconut pulsed in a blender). While the coconut and water mixture cools down, grab a separate bowl and a sieve lined with 2 layers of cheesecloth. Once the water cools down to room temperature, strain the coconut through the sieve over the empty bowl. Gather the cheesecloth with the coconut meat and squeeze excess liquid into the bowl. Bottle your milk and store in the fridge for four to five days or in the freezer for up to two months, and use in any of the following ways.
Pre-Poo
Coat your dry hair with a mixture of 6 tablespoons coconut milk, 3 tablespoons coconut oil, and 2 tablespoons honey. Cover with a plastic cap and leave in for 20-30 minutes before washing. This leaves your hair extra-conditioned if your strands are prone to dryness.
Shampoo
Cleanse your hair with a mixture of 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, 3/4 cup castile soap, and a tablespoon of vitamin E oil. Bottle or jar leftover shampoo and store in the fridge for up to one month.
Conditioner
Simply massage a mixture of 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 2 tablespoons of your favorite conditioner, and 2 tablespoons of your favorite oil into your mane after shampooing. Rinse and style as usual.
Leave-In
In a small spray bottle, combine 1/4 cup distilled water, 1 tablespoon coconut milk, 1 tablespoon coconut or vitamin E oil, and 10 drops of your favorite essential oil. Spritz on your elixir for a midday hair refresher.
Dry Scalp Treatment
Heat up 1/2 cup coconut milk, then massage into scalp. Allow scalp to soak for 30 minutes before rinsing.
Combat Hair Loss
In a bowl, mix together 1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup yogurt, and 2 tablespoons camphor oil. Massage mixture into scalp, focusing on the problem areas, and let sit for one to two hours before rinsing with warm water. Wrap damp hair in towel and allow to dry without rubbing.
Detangler
Simply rub coconut milk into your hair and detangle with fingers, brush, or wide-tooth comb. For added benefit, you can add some oil or melted shea butter.
Hydrating Hair Mask
Whisk together one ripe avocado (mashed), 2 tablespoons coconut or olive oil, and 1/2 cup coconut milk. Apply mask to hair and cover with plastic cap for at least an hour. Shampoo mixture out, condition, and style as usual.
Hot Coconut Milk Oil Treatment For Shiny Hair
One YouTuber went viral for her hot-coconut-milk oil treatment. Vlogger BeautyKLove keeps her hair lustrous, healthy, and strong with an overnight mask of pure coconut milk. Unlike the DIY coconut milk recipe above, this method does not require water to get the milk out of the coconut. Instead, just squeeze the milk directly out of the grated coconut using a cheesecloth, then strain the liquid through a sieve. Heat up the milk in a skillet until it becomes paste-like, transfer warm milk into a bowl, then use immediately or store in the fridge for later use. (The milk can be used hot or cold.) In any case, start by massaging milk into scalp then rub throughout hair. Cover with plastic cap and let sit overnight. Shampoo, condition, and enjoy gorgeous hair!
Advertisement