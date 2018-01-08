3 Insider Ways To Find A New Job Using Google

There is the type of person who has always known what she has wanted to "be," how to get there, what classes to take, what internships and roles to apply for, and what path to embark on to make it. Then, there is the type of person who is just as passionate about her interests, but can only describe that work by how it makes her feel. You know — "I just want a job where I can ____, and that lets me _____. You know?!" Many of us have been there in our careers.