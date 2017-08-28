5 Ways To Style Your Bangs In The Summer

It really is the eternal question: “Should I get bangs?” (For further proof, Chrissy Teigen once posed the query in her Twitter bio). Let's just say that your answer is yes, and you've taken the metaphorical jump to a fabulous fringe. Right about now, you’re likely in need of some styling advice specific to summer. Because absolutely no one wants to wipe sweaty fringe from their forehead all season, okay? As always, we’ve tapped some of our favorite fairy godmother stylists for their best hair tips. And we've got product recommendations to keep your bangs bangin’, too. Read on.
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with