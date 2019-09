After it's open, the wine will continue to change, making it difficult to store. "Air is a friend to wine at the beginning but too much exposure to air and the wine turns to vinegar," Milne says. To make it last longer, she recommends buying a Vacu Vin , which costs under $10 and will remove most of the remaining air in the bottle. The wine can be tightly resealed and stored in the fridge for up to a few days. That said, how long a wine is palatable after opening has a lot to do with the wine itself. Cheaper wines might not last as long, even vacuum-sealed. If you are regularly pouring extra wine down the drain, consider buying in boxes (which reduces air exposure and can last up to a few weeks) or cans