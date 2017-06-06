23 Ways To Save $300 By August

Taking a vacation can be a daunting decision. Even after you commit to using your hard-earned time off, you still have to plan your itinerary and come up with the funds that will make it all happen. Your Instagram-worthy goals won't pay for themselves, so it might be helpful to see whatever amount you need to seal the deal and think backwards from that: Look at the amount of time you have before your trip to save up, and then get going in ways big and small, day by day.
Planning a trip that begins toward summer's end? Here are 23 ideas on how to get going during the next several weeks from money coach Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, the creator of The Fiscal Femme. Try some of these tricks over the course of the next several weeks, and hopefully it'll help you reach your vacation goals.