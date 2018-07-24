Graduating from college and moving to New York City is a dream for many, despite how daunting the idea of affording it all may be. That includes Olivia Bitetti, a resourceful and inspiring lifestyle reporter turned successful freelance writer who did whatever necessary to foot the large bill of moving to NYC — from refinancing her student loans to working a low-wage job to pursuing her side hustle.
In partnership with SoFi, the personal finance company Bitetti joined to help manage her student debt, we set out to learn why it was so important for her to take charge of her career success and ultimately become her own boss.
